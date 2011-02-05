Thibaut Perié, ProLion: Our CryptoSpike solution is the missing piece of data security

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Founded in Austria in 2013, ProLion GmbH develops ransomware protection and data integrity solutions for any NetApp-centric storage environment as well as high availability solutions for SAP and MetroCluster environments. In 2022, its flagship product is Cryptospike which was developed to protect Netapp ONTAP environments from cyber-attacks including ransomware. The company begins to develop in France Thibaut Perié, France Manager for ProLion believes that its CryptoSpike solution is the missing piece in terms of data security.

GSM: Can you present your company to us?

Thibaut Perié : ProLion GmbH is an independent company founded in Austria in 2013, which develops ransomware protection and data integrity solutions for any NetApp-centric storage environment as well as high availability solutions for SAP and MetroCluster environments.

ProLion’s industry-leading CryptoSpike solution eliminates system downtime and the risk of data loss. It ensures that an organization’s data remains secure, compliant, manageable and accessible.

GSM: What are your flagship product or service lines for 2022?

Thibaut Perié : The Cryptospike solution is developed to protect Netapp ONTAP environments from cyber-attacks and especially from ransomware. It analyzes user behavior and instantly blocks a corrupted user to prevent major damage. Moreover, with full integration into ONTAP, impacted files are easily restored and file sharing is healthy again.

ClusterLion is the only solution that guarantees the high availability of MetroCluster and SAP environments. Indeed, it is completely independent of the infrastructure to be protected while being implemented there. This makes it possible to protect against all types of problems such as power cuts, network congestion, hardware problems and to organize the switchover immediately.

GSM: What are the strong points of this offer?

Thibaut Perié : As a NetApp Alliance Partner, our solutions integrate seamlessly into the ONTAP ecosystem regardless of the versions in place. Our solutions have been designed and developed to provide essential but easy-to-administer features. CryptoSpike, for example, not only protects against ransomware but can be configured on demand to monitor and protect critical information while maintaining its primary function of immediate protection against ransomware.

ClusterLion ensures the high availability function of MetroClusters in all critical cases that are not supported. During the Give Back process, our engineers support our customers to prevent the Split Brain phenomenon that can occur during remediation and not only in case of a necessary failover.

GSM: What is its target?

Thibaut Perié : Our solutions are present throughout the world in all markets, from small businesses to large corporations. Because of the ease of configuration of our solutions, we meet the needs of all verticals by refining the operation of our products to meet the various business requirements. Our ProLion Labs research center listens to our customers to develop additional features to meet their changing needs on an ongoing basis.

GSM: How do you support your customers?

Thibaut Perié : Our marketing model is based on a strong network of local certified partners such as Axians, Jiliti, Scasicomp, Stordata, Syage to name a few. We add to this a field presence of our teams with the support of our engineers based in Europe. In fact, our partner manages the first level of support for greater responsiveness.

During the installation of our solutions, our engineers are present with our partners to carry out a transfer of competences and adapt our solutions to the business needs of our customers. Our experience around the world allows us to know all types of verticals and the specific needs of each company. We are also able to develop, thanks to our research center, specific functionalities for our customers.

GSM: To conclude, what would be your message to our readers?

Thibaut Perié : ProLion is the only data integrity platform for NetApp storage environments. Our CryptoSpike solution is the missing piece of data security. It provides real-time protection from attacks and malicious users. Our full integration with ONTAP not only stops the attack immediately but also addresses the potential impact on centralized data sharing. The exponential increase in cyber threats leads us to develop solutions for other storage platforms such as EMC-DELL, Windows file server or even Veeam.