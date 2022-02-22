Theom Utilizes Hedera Consensus Service to Help Organizations Establish Auditable Zero Trust Data Security

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Theom has integrated with the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) to create a tamper-proof, auditable event log, ensuring any action taken on data by Theom or cloud providers is provable.

Theom is a fully managed Cloud Data Protection Platform that empowers enterprises to establish Zero Trust practices for data protection by providing complete visibility into their data environment, real-time detection of risks, and expert remediation guidance to avoid data breaches before they happen. Theom’s agentless managed solution is fully optimized to support AWS (data stores), Snowflake, Envoy/Nginx/Kubernetes (APIs), Kafka/RabbitMQ (Message queues) and other cloud data services.

Critical business data is protected using Theom’s platform and remediation actions. As such, Theom needed a cost-effective, scalable way for customers to verify the integrity of data accessible by the platform publicly, ensuring that customer data has not been compromised. The ‘shared responsibility’ nature and model of cloud platforms means that customers of Theom need a solution to log, trust, and verify any action taken on their data by Theom.

Theom’s requirement of trust for enterprise data security and access

Theom performs threat analysis and risk detection on customer data residing across various interconnected cloud providers and SaaS applications belonging to the customer without the data ever leaving the customer’s jurisdiction. Some of this data is highly sensitive — it’s important to Theom’s customers that data never leaves and is never manipulated. Customers find value in a trusted third-party determining whether their cloud provider or SaaS application is honest.

Theom evaluated various public ledgers and smart contract platforms to power this component of their application but took issue with expensive transaction fees, low throughput, and poor performance with these options.

A scalable, low-cost, and verifiable log of events on Hedera

By using HCS and the proof-of-action implementation, Theom is able to prove to customers with confidence a holistic view of any action taken on their data. Theom now leverages HCS and Hedera’s “proof-of-action” implementation to create a high-throughput, immutable, and verifiable log of events on the public Hedera network — akin to a decentralized messaging bus. At $0.0001 USD per message, HCS enables Theom to log — and make verifiable — every event related to data access and retention. This creates trust for customers that:

• Data persists only within their cloud environment / SaaS applications and is not removed by their cloud provider or SaaS applications or by Theom.

• All actions taken by Theom are logged and legitimate, including data observation, fixing risks, data classification, estimating financial value of data and more.

o Data Security through the life cycle of data in an enteprise is now provable to risk and compliance teams.