TheGreenBow obtains certification from the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI) for its Linux VPN Client

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

The French cybersecurity software company, which provides the only Common Criteria Certified EAL3+ VPN Client in the world combined with qualification for NATO and EU restricted use, obtains the Official Certification of its Linux VPN Client version 1.4.2 for ELinOS platforms and RedHat.

This new step is part of the company’s continuous certification and accreditation process for VPN solutions, says Roger Simon, CEO of TheGreenBow, “We are proud to be recognized and rewarded again at the highest level our company’s ability to produce reliable security software. Certification is indeed another proof to the very high level of reliability and safety of our products. This is an essential criterion when equipping operators of vital importance and critical accounts. "

The certified product is the software application TheGreenBow VPN Linux version 1.4.2 for the ELinOS and RedHat platforms. The Certification level is the EAL3 + Common Criteria level.

TheGreenBow VPN Linux Client is used to establish a connection and secure communication between a mobile device and a fixed station or between two mobile devices. TheGreenBow VPN Linux Client is an IKEv2 / IPsec VPN Client capable of establishing a secure connection with any VPN gateway on the market.