The world’s fastest IT rack

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

With its new VX IT rack system, Rittal is presenting a newly developed modular system for server and network racks. This allows IT infrastructures to be set up with previously unattained speed – ranging from individual network racks to complete data centres. The VX IT offers maximum configuration freedom; configuration is performed easily and quickly using an online tool – fully certified with all components. That is unique.

A new generation of IT racks – in the shape of Rittal’s VX IT – is being launched. Conceived as a universal modular system, the VX IT has been designed for all common applications and its versatility makes it suitable for use as a network and server rack. The large selection ranges from 15 to 52 U in height. Users can deploy it to provide edge installations, corporate data centres with suite climate control, modular IT containers, energy-efficient colocation data centres and the largest hyperscale data centres.

Faster selection and ordering

Faster, easier and more secure with digitalization: An online configurator guides the user step-by-step through the selection of components and it also performs a plausibility check: www.rittal.com/vx-it

With VX IT, Rittal exploits the full digitisation potential for the benefit of its customers. The entire process from selection, configuration, ordering and right through to delivery is digitally supported and transparent. During the configuration process, a 3D model is gradually built up, complete with accessories. Once finished, the 3D model is available for the client to use. The individually designed version of the IT rack is produced in a very high quality in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Optimised logistics mean it is delivered quickly and on time.

And what’s even more for the benefit of the customer: all the VX IT variants designed with the configurator have already been tested and certified with all their components in accordance with international standards such as UL 2416, IEC 60950 and IEC 62368. Consequently, the customer needs no additional certification for the fully configured system. This means maximum freedom and security when setting up new IT infrastructures. With this solution, IT managers can save valuable time in planning and procurement, while at the same time being assured that all the components work in perfect harmony.

Maximum compatibility and future-proof

Important for existing customers: The VX IT offers compatibility with existing Rittal RiMatrix systems and other IT infrastructures achieved with Rittal components. This way, it is possible to replace individual components in existing data centres, as well as to expand data centres as desired. For example, companies can expand existing RiMatrix installations with the new VX IT and also use the VX IT-specific components for cooling, UPS or monitoring purposes. This provides investment security for present Rittal data centres.

Rapid tool-free assembly

Anyone working in a data centre will want a cleverly designed and easy-to-use solution. Rittal has consistently followed this principle in developing the VX IT. The IT rack is installed largely without tools using time-saving “snap-in” technology. The height units and pitch patterns are marked, which makes it easier to set the 19-inch distance between levels. All the panels such as side or roof panels are attached quickly and easily using snap-in fasteners and positioning aids. The new vertically split side panels, available as optional accessories, provide users with improved access in order to accelerate installation work and service. The vertically divided side panels are fitted with simple hinges, which means that they can be opened like doors and yet are still easy to remove. Horizontally divided side panels are also available; these also simplify access, for example to servers.

Load capacity of as much as 1,800 kg

Another key feature of the VX IT is its great stability: Thanks to an improved 19” frame design, the IT rack has more vertical stability than its predecessors. The load capacity has been verified both by internal tests at Rittal and by external certification by the Underwriters Laboratories (UL). Two variants are available: The VX IT standard rack variant permits a static load of 1,500 kg in accordance with the Rittal test procedure, or 1,200 kg in accordance with UL certification. The VX IT dynamic version permits a load of 1,800 kg in accordance with Rittal test procedures, or 1,500 kg in accordance with UL certification.

Everything a rack needs

A wide range of accessories is available for the VX IT so that it can be individually configured. These include options for the doors and side panels as well as for the floor and roof, as well as such innovations as the new LED strip for status display. Further accessories include pull-outs and cable management tools, as well as solutions for monitoring, power supply and asset management in the IT rack. Components such as PDUs, UPS systems, IT cooling systems and monitoring solutions are also available for interior installation, as are modules for early fire detection and extinguishing.