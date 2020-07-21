The new Stealthcare relationship bolsters Bamboo’s security profile as a Managed Service Provider in the UK

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Stealthcare has announced a new partnership with Bamboo Technology Group that gives this UK-based Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) a tactical advantage when it comes to providing its clients with enhanced cyber intelligence and predictive analytics now needed to combat increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats.

In contrast to most reactive cybersecurity platforms, Stealthcare’s Zero Day Live Platform combined with its human intelligence expertise, gives Bamboo the ability to deliver both offensive and defensive cybersecurity services to its government, corporate and not-for-profit client base.

Bamboo Technology Group has over 20 years of experience across the communications, technology and cyberspace universe, and is one of only a handful of a Service Providers for major networks in the UK. During its two decades, Bamboo Technology has come to be recognized as an industry leader by building up an impressive wealth of knowledge.

A decade in development, Stealthcare’s Zero Day Live platform was launched three years ago and has since been recognized as the most complete cyberthreat intelligence and aggregation platform on the market. Samide added, “Our threat intelligence predictions give clients the advance warning needed to defend against sophisticated and dangerous cyberattacks ranging from state-sponsored groups to those launched by lone wolves and terrorist organizations. With our involvement, Bamboo can offer its government clients the offensive capabilities needed to impede cyberattacks and intelligence gathering ploys by rogue states and bad actors trying to interfere with elections, military operations, and other government activities.”