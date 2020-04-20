The new OVHcloud VPS

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

OVHcloud is evolving its virtual private server (VPS) offering, designed for Devops teams and SMBs. This translates into a wider and scalable range that is better suited to the requirements of businesses and accessible with a few clicks.

The VPS market was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to exceed $2.5 billion by 2025. This growth is due in particular to the increased number of e-commerce websites, which require flexibility to meet one-off or seasonal peaks in demand. Providing an excellent trade-off between the freedom of administration of bare metal servers and the flexibility offered by virtualization, virtual private servers also meet the needs of businesses in terms of infrastructure monitoring, testing in pre-production environments, and website hosting.

Easy to set up and manage with just a few clicks, the new OVHcloud VPSs provide great flexibility and boast up to 50% higher performance compared to the previous range.

Thanks to its complete control of its value chain, OVHcloud offers this new range of virtual private servers by combining performance & accessibility with maximum readability. Five configurations are now presented, ranging from Starter to Elite, all priced transparently and affordably from €3 to €100 excl. VAT per month for controlled costs. Available in data centers in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Canada, the United States and Europe, these new VPSs include unlimited traffic with a maximum bandwidth of up to 2 Gbps .

The customizable Elite VPSs also offer large vCPU, RAM and storage capacities. And, in order for their infrastructure to scale with their operations, customers can now monitor the usage of their resources and resize them if necessary in a few clicks from their dedicated space.

Whether for developing personal projects or implementing virtual instances in a multi-cloud environment, the VPS range provides all the benefits that are unique to OVHcloud solutions, including built-in anti-DDoS protection, choice of data residence, as well as fully guaranteed customer code reversibility and interoperability. In addition, available options include extra disks, snapshots, IP fail-over and automated backup, all with transparent and predictable pricing.