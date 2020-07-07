The Rise of Remote Work: How to Use Technology to Engage, Connect and Protect Your Employees
July 2020 by Stefan Spendrup, Vice President of Enterprise Mobility Northern and Western Europe at SOTI
The coronavirus pandemic has seen an exponential rise in the amount of people switching to remote work. Since mid-February, 88% of global organisations have encouraged or required their employees to work from home.
Before COVID-19, 1.7 million people in the UK worked from home, but due to lockdown restrictions, which has caused a seismic shift in working habits and methods, an estimated 20 million people have had to relocate to home offices. Moreover, in Ireland, an estimated 100,000 people have switched to remote work. Even in Japan, with its traditional corporate culture of “showing up to the office,” 18% of businesses have implemented a work from home policy.
As we transition into a new normal, it is likely that this sudden shift will change the behaviour of business culture. As a result, the short-term changes caused by COVID-19 will lead to longer-term adoption. One thing remains clear, keeping remote workers connected, engaged and productive is vital to a business’s success.
