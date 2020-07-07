Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

The Rise of Remote Work: How to Use Technology to Engage, Connect and Protect Your Employees

July 2020 by Stefan Spendrup, Vice President of Enterprise Mobility Northern and Western Europe at SOTI

The coronavirus pandemic has seen an exponential rise in the amount of people switching to remote work. Since mid-February, 88% of global organisations have encouraged or required their employees to work from home.

Before COVID-19, 1.7 million people in the UK worked from home, but due to lockdown restrictions, which has caused a seismic shift in working habits and methods, an estimated 20 million people have had to relocate to home offices. Moreover, in Ireland, an estimated 100,000 people have switched to remote work. Even in Japan, with its traditional corporate culture of “showing up to the office,” 18% of businesses have implemented a work from home policy.

As we transition into a new normal, it is likely that this sudden shift will change the behaviour of business culture. As a result, the short-term changes caused by COVID-19 will lead to longer-term adoption. One thing remains clear, keeping remote workers connected, engaged and productive is vital to a business’s success.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 