The Ocean Race teams up with Acronis

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

The partnership will be supported by Ingram Micro, a global distributor of innovative technology products and services, as the Official #CyberFit Partner, in line with the Acronis #TeamUp Program.

Acronis is proud to support The Ocean Race, who are committed to sustainable operations in all aspects of the Race. Sports teams use Acronis Cyber Protect to optimise cybersecurity operations and make cyber protection more efficient.

Rik Roukens, Technology Director of The Ocean Race: “Technology and innovation are at the heart of what we do at The Ocean Race, and this has enabled us to continuously push the boundaries on how our sport is delivered to fans and partners worldwide for nearly 50 years. With Acronis joining us as Official Cyber Protection Partner, we can continue to push those boundaries with the assurance of best-in-class data protection and disaster recovery systems.”

The Ocean Race, a fully-crewed, around the world yacht race, is widely regarded as the toughest test of a team in sport, taking competitors to some of the most remote parts of the ocean in the world, with a race route that features seven stages and visits nine iconic international cities.

“Protection plays a key role in The Ocean Race, whether through keeping our sailors safe at sea or through striving to protect our ocean through science and learning initiatives. With Acronis, protection of our technology infrastructure as we travel around the world is now a key priority and focus as well,” explained Roukens.

Acronis maintains a wide portfolio of sports partnerships across the global sports landscape, including motorsport, football, baseball, and sailing. The Ocean Race will benefit from the extensive experience Acronis has in delivering innovative solutions for world-class sporting organisations.

Jan Jaap Jager, Acronis CRO and Board Advisor said: “The Ocean Race is the toughest test of a team in sport – as the longest and hardest professional sailing event in the world, where the team must come together to battle mother nature, at its finest. Just as cyber protection requires an integrated and constantly evolving solution to provide superior protection in today’s turbulent cyber world. That is why we are very excited to welcome Ingram and the Ocean Race as our latest Acronis #CyberFit MSP and sport partner.”

Ingram Micro Cloud is the UK’s largest cloud growth enabler of technology solutions. As the Official #Cyberfit Partner, Ingram Micro Cloud guides businesses in realising the potential of Acronis’ industry-leading solutions, delivering a full spectrum of products and services around the world. With deep expertise in cybersecurity, IaaS, SaaS and Modern Workplace, Ingram Micro Cloud empowers partners to operate efficiently and securely in the markets they serve.

Ovi Gherghel, Director Cloud & Cyber Security for UK and Ireland at Ingram Micro Cloud said: “Much like The Ocean Race, cybersecurity can feel like a journey of discovery, navigating uncertain and choppy waters to cross the finish line. We’re proud to be teaming up with Acronis and The Ocean Race to ensure our active global partner community is equipped with the very best protection solutions on the market. We look forward to a successful and sustainable partnership and wish all the competitors a safe journey in 2022.”