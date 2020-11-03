The OW2 open source software community announces OW2con’20 Best Project Awards

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

OW2, the independent community dedicated to promoting open source software for information systems announces the winners of OW2con’20 Best Project Awards. The OW2con Best Project Awards recognize OW2 projects for their outstanding contribution to the community in the technology, community, and market performance categories:

Technology Award

The 2020 OW2 Best Project Technology Award goes to KNOWAGE, the business analytics platform that has successfully maintained a strong momentum of constant innovation well reflected in the 7th release. Among the multiple new features, the ability to combine data from many different sources and scripts from different languages in an open source software that complies to open standards and can be easily embedded in third-party products and OEM solutions. Community Award

The 2020 OW2 Best Project Community Award goes to LUTECE, the city service platform, for its drive to open up to external contributions, its efforts to develop national and international cooperations with other projects and cities, for its intense participation in OW2, in the OSS in Big Cities and Good Governance initiatives, and for being instrumental in launching the open source advocacy web site of the City of Paris.

Market Award

The 2020 OW2 Best Project Market Award goes to MELODIC, the multi-cloud automation and optimization platform, for successfully executing the transition from collaborative research project to commercial product with full professional support, for having signed a significant number of real-life customers in several countries, and for developing a full-fledged value proposition carefully aligned with market expectations while eliminating vendor lock-in.

“This year’s awards are an expression of the European nature of our open source code base” says OW2 CEO Cedric Thomas, “They are awarded to teams from Italy, Poland and France.”

The OW2con Best Project Awards acknowledge great project achievements. They afford OW2 members, project leaders and their teams great recognition within the community as well as opportunities in terms of visibility. Due to the pandemic the award ceremony could not be organized in real life. Winners will receive their awards directly at their offices.

Find more information on OW2con’20 website.

About OW2

OW2 is an independent community dedicated to promoting open source software for information systems and to fostering a vibrant community and business ecosystem. OW2 federates 100+ organizations and 6000+ IT professionals world wide. OW2 hosts 100+ technology Projects, including: ADR App, ASM, AuthzForce, CLIF, DocDoku, FusionDirectory, GLPI, JORAM, Knowage, LemonLDAP:NG, Lutece, OCS Inventory, Petals ESB, Prelude, ProActive, Rocket.Chat, SAT4J, SeedStack, Sympa, Telosys, Waarp, WebLab and XWiki. Visit www.ow2.org, follow us on Twitter @ow2.