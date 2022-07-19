The Nuvias Group Extends Successful Partnership with Absolute Software Across European Territory

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

The Nuvias Group is extending its collaboration with Absolute Software™ building on a partnership previously announced across the Benelux and DACH region and in the UK through Cloud Distribution, a Nuvias Group Company.

As part of the expansion, the Nuvias Group will access the full Absolute portfolio of solutions, from secure access to secure endpoint, enabling the ongoing shift to ‘work from anywhere’ by extending the trust boundary from the endpoint to the network edge. Channel partners have an opportunity to intercept substantial growth, as Absolute expands from a single to two-tier distribution model, offering the only endpoint security solution factory-installed by every major PC manufacturer and embedded in the firmware of over half a billion devices.

One of Absolute’s unique platform components is its patented Persistence™ technology, which assures an always-on connection to the endpoint and allows for an always-on tunnel or network session. Furthermore, this fuels its Application Persistence™ capabilities, which equip customers to ensure critical applications – such as antivirus, encryption, and VPNs – remain healthy, installed, and working effectively to protect devices and sensitive data.

This represents a significant opportunity for MSPs, especially when considering how the user experience of major communications platforms can be improved. It allows for a ‘hybrid work-in-a-box’ solution to be created that is easily consumable by businesses of all sizes, via a SaaS consumption model.

Absolute, winner of two recent Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), fits perfectly in the Nuvias Frontier programme, boosting channel development for innovative companies and technologies in Europe.