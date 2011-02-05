The CyberTech100 for 2021 recognises the pioneering companies helping financial institutions combat cyber threats and fraud

June 2021 by FinTech Global

The second annual list of the world’s most innovative providers of digital solutions helping financial services firms fight off cyber-attacks and protect their data was announced by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm. The CyberTech industry for financial services has seen huge growth over the last four years as operations are increasingly moving to the cloud and organisations expand their spending on securing their digital infrastructure.

Total annual investments in the sector grew from $0.7bn in 2016 to over $6.2bn last year. That’s an increase of nearly nine times at a CAGR of 72.5%. As a result, the competition to be identified as one of the leading 100 CyberTech companies globally was even fiercer this year. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

“Security executives in financial services need to be aware of the latest innovation and threats in the market in order to protect client and company data as well as fend off cyber and financial criminals,” said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. “The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new technologies which will have lasting impact on the industry.”

Some of the leading companies selected on the list include:

CSS: helps organisations perform security testing and build cyber programs leveraging a combination of custom services and technology solutions. Electronic IDentification: software manufacturer leading the next generation of e-trust solutions with its video identification and Qualified Electronic Signature services.

Flare Systems: enables organisations globally to continuously monitor and detect all external threats whether they are caused by human error and malicious actors to protect their data and reputation. PRODAFT: leading provider of cyber threat intelligence and cyber security services for critical industries.

Redscan: award-winning provider of security services, specialising in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), penetration testing and red teaming. Regulativ.ai: transforms cyber-regulatory compliance, governance and insurance across all sectors and markets using the latest in machine learning technology.

Schwarzthal Tech: innovative startup building an AI-driven platform that provides financial crime intelligence and graph-based investigation technology. ThreatQuotient: leading provider of a security operations platform that improves an organization’s understanding of threats and accelerates detection and response.

Virsec Systems: the leading provider of application-aware workload protection that delivers system integrity assurance, runtime application, and memory protection all in a single solution.