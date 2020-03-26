The Cyber Security Breaches Survey - comments from VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security at Fujitsu

March 2020 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu

• Almost half of businesses (46%) and a quarter of charities (26%) report having cyber security breaches or attacks in the last 12 months.

• Organisations have become more resilient to breaches and attacks over time. They are less likely to report negative outcomes or impacts from breaches, and more likely to make a faster recovery.

• The nature of cyber-attacks has also changed since 2017. Over this period, there has been, among those identifying any breaches or attacks, a rise in businesses experiencing phishing attacks (from 72% to 86%), and a fall in viruses or other malware (from 33% to 16%).

Off the back of the report, Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu shares his thought on how if organisations want to safeguard against cyber-attacks, then the most cost effective way of reducing the impact will be upskilling staff.

Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu:

“The latest figures from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport show that although UK organisations are still under threat, they’re reporting less negative outcomes and tend to recover quicker – which is fantastic news. But of course the sheer number of attacks registered last year is indicative of the fact that many organisations still need to invest more in the right infrastructure and skills.

“Cyber criminals have become increasingly bold, creative and better equipped, finding new ways to trick people into revealing compromising sensitive financial and personal data. This means that “suspicious behaviour” is getting harder to detect. While continued investment in technical and security controls is paramount, employees are those on the front line so upskilling staff and making them more cyber aware will be one of the most cost effective ways of reducing the impact of cyber-attacks.

“One positive aspect the study found is that businesses are now more inclined to seek out expert guidance when it comes to cyber security. This could be one of the positive effects of GDPR. But ultimately every organisation, no matter what shape or size, is vulnerable to a cyber-attack. As we have seen, cyber-attacks can completely paralyse organisations and result in a complete shutdown of systems. That’s why cyber security can no longer be a tick-box exercise, it has to be a long-term commitment for the future of any organisation.”