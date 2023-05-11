The Asia-Pacific is the most targeted region for data breaches - accounting for 31% of all breaches

May 2023 by Jonathan Merry, CEO of BanklessTimes.com

When entrusting companies with confidential data, many consumers are lulled into a false sense of security by assuming because a brand has a good reputation that their data is safe. However, looking back through history many big name brands have been subject to large data breaches and exposing their customers data.

At BanklessTimes.com we explored the biggest data breaches in history and which companies and regions in the world are targeted the most.