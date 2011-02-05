Search
Thales selects Google Cloud to expand its eSIM management solution

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thales has deployed the world’s first GSMA-certified eSIM activation solution on Google Cloud. This solution will offer telecom operators secure and highly scalable support to manage increases in mobile subscriptions for eSIM-capable devices. It also lets them benefit from the reliability of Google Cloud’s carbon neutral technology. eSIM adoption is being fueled by a new generation of smartphones, tablets, wearables and new IoT use-cases. Thales’ subscription management expertise not only ensures seamless remote activation of a vast number of devices, but also provides data analytics and protection of the subscriber’s data.

With telecom operators facing the combined challenges of rapid digital transformation and a drastically growing eSIM ecosystem, Thales has responded by creating a public cloud-based version of its proven eSIM Remote Subscription Platform. In this initial deployment, the platform will run on Google Cloud, which is available in more than 200 countries and territories across the globe.

Thales has implemented first-class security standards specifically designed to meet the requirements of GSMA certification in a public cloud environment. Telecom operators can also benefit from the Thales subscription management solution which offers unprecedented levels of operational flexibility, both in terms of auto-scaling and capacity management. As a result, enterprises will be able to take full advantage of subscription business growth in the years ahead.




