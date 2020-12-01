Thales reinvents the way identity documents are checked with its double-sided ID card reader

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thales showcases the world’s only double-sided ID card reader, the first to be able to examine ID cards or driving licenses in the cloud [1] in less than four seconds. The design of the intelligent reader allows to speed up the process, while guaranteeing a high security level, and offering cost benefits to the operators. It simplifies the process of ID verification and offers a touchless check, which is all the more important in the Covid-19 era.

The Thales Gemalto Intelligent Double-sided ID Card Reader CR5400i enables fast, secure and remote identity document verification. The reader protects businesses (airports, casinos, hotels, stores, etc.) from fraud and forgery thanks to sophisticated mechanisms for superior document authentication. The “i” version permits multiple intelligent readers to be centrally connected via WiFi - ideal for organisations that need to deploy a fleet of readers such as retail stores and financial institutions. The compact device can also be set up, managed and serviced remotely.

Using the device is very easy: the user simply inserts their ID card into the reader which reads both sides of the card simultaneously. Once this action is complete, a LED changes from blue to green and the ID is ejected and returned to its owner with no physical interaction between the user and operator. It provides a better customer experience while capturing and authenticating scanned data.

At Thales we are committed to bring both convenience and security to the ID verification process. With the new double-sided reader the user experience is smooth while the service provider can fight ID fraud benefitting from a flexible and easy-to-integrate solution,” said James MacLean Director of Document Reading Solutions at Thales. “In addition, the Covid-19 context has brought new challenges that Thales’ intelligent ID card reader answers with its touch-free feature.

[1] Data processing in the cloud means that operators can quickly and simply connect the device to their networks, tablets, phones and enterprise applications as a service. It simplifies the tasks of operators and integrators, while significantly reducing the costs of IT equipment for enterprises.