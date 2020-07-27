Thales among the main patent applicants at the INPI in 2019 is once again in the "Top 100" of the most innovative companies according to the ranking of Clarivate Analytics

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thales appears for the 7th time in the prestigious "100 Global Innovators" ranking of the most innovative companies in the world in 2019. This global ranking published by Clarivate notably rewards the quality of the patent portfolio: number of inventions, related success rates the number of issues, technological influence and geographic coverage to protect the Group’s various markets. This ranking thus underlines Thales’s commitment to innovation, protecting the company’s ideas and bringing inventions to market.

With more than 450 new patent filings each year, Thales enriches its portfolio with 6,500 patent families and more than 23,000 patents, and is one of the top 10 patent filers by the INPI. In 2019, more than a quarter of new filings were made in the area of ​​digital technologies.

These two distinctions demonstrate Thales’s commitment to R&D and the work accomplished by the Group’s 30,000 engineers and 3,500 inventors around the world, who work on high-tech solutions that help build a future of trust.