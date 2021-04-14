Thales IoT SAFE to secure cloud connectivity for new Internet of Things services in Canada

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Thales technology is at the heart of a new Canadian IoT project that is enabling instant, secure and scalable cloud connectivity for SIM/eSIM-enabled IoT. Working alongside TELUS, a leading Canadian wireless network operator, and the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), the project’s certification partner, Thales is supplying SIMs and the IoT server, both compliant with the GSMA IoT SAFE specifications.

The Thales IoT SAFE service offers an interoperable framework enabling swift deployment of IoT applications. Delivered in a plug & play SaaS mode, it benefits minimal integration effort. It creates a scalable and automatic environment for cloud data security of SIM-equipped devices with a remote management feature.

TELUS continues its IoT expansion with devices across Canada, offering enterprises an innovative system that eliminates the need for costly and time-consuming site visits. For example, a city can use the platform to manage their entire fleet of connected parking meters. The concept will also be used as the basis for further commercial IoT offers, in areas such as healthcare or energy, where fleets of connected devices handle data that needs to be protected.