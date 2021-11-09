Tetrate Named 2021 Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing by Gartner

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

-Tetrate announced it has been recognized as one of the 2021 Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing by Gartner. The Gartner report highlights innovative multicloud products and vendors that CIOs should assess in formulating their multicloud strategy.

Key findings stated in the report include:

● Seventy-six percent of respondents to Gartner’s 2020 Cloud End-User Buying Behavior Survey that have adopted cloud infrastructure intend to operate in a multicloud environment. The primary reasons are to increase service availability, to leverage best-of-breed services across providers and to comply with compliance requirements across the globe.

● Real-world multicloud implementations are mired with architectural complexity, unclear total cost of ownership (TCO) and uneven governance due to inadequate planning and lack of a deliberate strategy.

● There is a new, emerging breed of startups with a cloud-first product mindset and multicloud product capabilities that are focused on easing multicloud adoption challenges.

Tetrate was selected as a Cool Vendor because it provides a service mesh solution across multicloud environments to deliver comprehensive application connectivity, security, observability, and reliability—all from one platform layer. Its market differentiation, the report finds, stems from its unified mesh capabilities, multicloud support, flexible operational model, and commitment to open source.