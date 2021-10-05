Tetrate Announces General Availability of Tetrate Istio Subscription and Tetrate Service Bridge in AWS Marketplace

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tetrate, the enterprise service mesh company started by Istio founders to manage the complexity of modern, hybrid cloud application infrastructure, announced the availability of its Tetrate Istio Subscription (TIS) and flagship Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB) products in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors and their Consulting Partners to sell their solutions to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers. AWS Marketplace makes it easy to find, buy, deploy, and manage software solutions that run on AWS.

This new, global availability enables seamless procurement and deployment of enterprise-grade Istio for customers. The automated and accelerated purchasing process for Tetrate’s TIS and TSB products in AWS Marketplace ensures fast time-to-value for customers leveraging Tetrate solutions to gain an additional layer of security, business agility, and business continuity across their applications on AWS and hybrid environments.

TIS offers enterprise support for Istio, one of the most widely deployed service meshes available. That support comes from founders and maintainers of Istio and Envoy. With AWS Marketplace availability, customers get vetted builds of upstream Istio with predictable service mesh lifecycle management plus help from the world’s foremost experts to adopt service mesh efficiently and safely. TIS is supported for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon EKS Anywhere to simplify the creation, deployment and operation of modern application infrastructure.

TSB is a comprehensive application connectivity platform that provides enterprises a unified and consistent way to secure and manage services and traditional workloads across complex, heterogeneous deployment environments.

Availability in AWS Marketplace builds upon recent announcements from Tetrate: TIS’s support for AWS Cloud Map and TSB’s launches for AWS App Mesh, Amazon EKS Distro, Amazon Elastic Container Service Anywhere, and Amazon EKS Anywhere.