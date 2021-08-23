Tessian partners with Optiv Security as part of the company’s move to a 100% channel model

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Human Layer Security company Tessian announces that it is moving to a 100% channel model, partnering with leading cybersecurity partners like Optiv Security to help enterprises secure the human layer and protect against threats caused by human error.

There’s currently a gap in enterprise email security. Nearly 50% of advanced phishing emails bypass secure email gateways while legacy email solutions and data loss prevention (DLP) controls aren’t stopping employees from leaking data, accidentally or otherwise. Using machine learning, Tessian is solving these problems in a way that current technology providers can’t - opening up a huge opportunity for security-focused partners.

Led by the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Matt Smith, and the team who successfully built and scaled the Duo Security channel program, Tessian’s channel team has launched a best of breed, invite-only partner program. It has also signed partnerships with the likes of Alinet and CTS in the UK, Asystec and Kontex in Ireland, and Nclose in South Africa.

It is now looking to bring more security-centric and strategic go-to-market partners onboard to help holistically solve one of the biggest problems in enterprise security today.