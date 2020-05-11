Tessian named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in the May 2020 Cool Vendors in Cloud Office Security

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Tessian, the human layer security company that protects employees from inbound and outbound threats on email, today announces it has been recognized in the Cool Vendors in Cloud Office Security[1] by Gartner.

According to the report, “as cloud office suite adoption becomes nearly universal, security and risk management leaders must explore ways to protect sensitive information from risks and threats.” Gartner also notes that “security and risk management leaders should recognize that cloud office security technology is evolving and converging in sometimes unpredictable ways” and that “the gaps in cloud office technology convergence often result in incomplete data protection and multiple perspectives to data visibility.” The report states “the vendors included in this Cool Vendors report focus specifically upon securing applications, communication and data that occur within cloud office environments.”

Tessian’s Human Layer Security platform uses stateful machine learning to automatically protect employees on email from inbound and outbound risks like data exfiltration, accidental data loss and phishing.