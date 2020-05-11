Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Tessian named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in the May 2020 Cool Vendors in Cloud Office Security

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Tessian, the human layer security company that protects employees from inbound and outbound threats on email, today announces it has been recognized in the Cool Vendors in Cloud Office Security[1] by Gartner.

According to the report, “as cloud office suite adoption becomes nearly universal, security and risk management leaders must explore ways to protect sensitive information from risks and threats.” Gartner also notes that “security and risk management leaders should recognize that cloud office security technology is evolving and converging in sometimes unpredictable ways” and that “the gaps in cloud office technology convergence often result in incomplete data protection and multiple perspectives to data visibility.” The report states “the vendors included in this Cool Vendors report focus specifically upon securing applications, communication and data that occur within cloud office environments.”

Tessian’s Human Layer Security platform uses stateful machine learning to automatically protect employees on email from inbound and outbound risks like data exfiltration, accidental data loss and phishing.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 