Tessian Named in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tessian has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

The Gartner Market Guide for DLP “offers guidance on market trends and their impact on data security”.

“Enterprise DLP has seen little innovation in the last few years and the more forward-thinking enterprises now view legacy DLP tools as a strategic risk,” says Ed Bishop, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder at Tessian. “As such, they are phasing out irrelevant legacy DLP tools and looking for alternatives to address data-related threats, gain greater visibility, and relieve the burden on their already stretched teams.

“This is why more enterprises are coming to us to help solve the bulk of their DLP challenges, particularly data loss caused by inadvertent human error - a problem that legacy DLP solutions can’t prevent but Tessian can. We believe this Market Guide provides valuable insights about the direction of DLP, and are delighted to be recognized as a Representative Vendor in the DLP space.”

Tessian’s Data Loss Prevention offers outbound protection on email, automatically detecting and preventing data exfiltration attempts as well as accidental data loss from misdirected emails.

Powered by machine learning, Tessian’s Human Layer Security platform understands normal email behavior by analyzing content, context, and communication patterns from historical email data to establish trusted relationship graphs. Tessian can then detect anomalies in real-time using those employee relationship graphs alongside deep content analysis, natural language processing, and behavioral analysis.




