Tessian Integrates With Okta to Protect Enterprises From Threats Posed by Employees’ Identities and Behaviors

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tessian announces that it is integrating with Okta to help organizations protect against the biggest threats to enterprise security - people’s identities and behaviors.

The technical integration follows the strategic investment in Tessian, made by Okta Ventures. Okta will now integrate its identity platform with Tessian’s Human Layer Security platform to help enterprises better understand and manage cybersecurity risks posed and faced by employees. The integration will provide security and risk management teams granular visibility into their organization’s riskiest and most at-risk employees and consequently enable them to deploy policies that can help protect particular groups of users from threats like advanced spear phishing and account compromise and prevent accidental data leaks.

Today, modern enterprises use Okta as their single source of truth for identity and access management, and the platform enables organizations to create specific security groups based on access. By combining Okta directory information and groups with the user profiles and real-time risk scores calculated by the Tessian Risk Hub, organizations can now deploy and enable specific security measures to individuals, depending on their level of risk. As a result, security and risk management teams can identify what is driving risk in their company and take proactive steps to reduce it.

The integration will bring welcomed relief to the growing number of enterprises struggling to prevent and remediate the threat posed by the rising number of advanced phishing attacks - a threat exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the FBI found that phishing attacks doubled in frequency, while 71% of businesses experienced malicious account takeover and companies reportedly lost over $1.8 billion in business email compromise attacks.