Tessian Integrates With KnowBe4 to Deliver Tailored Phishing Training for Employees

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

The integration combines KnowBe4’s phishing simulation and training results with powerful insights from Tessian’s Human Layer Risk Hub, to give security and risk management teams a more comprehensive view of their riskiest employees. By identifying the employees who are most likely to fall for phishing attacks, security teams can adjust their security policies to the specific risks posed by individuals or deliver more tailored training in the areas where people are struggling most.

As a result, training is more relevant and better resonates with individual employees, helping reduce the risk of phishing in the organization. The integration also enables security leaders to report on the impact this training has on improving the company’s overall security posture.

This is a shift away from the traditional approach to security awareness training and is a much-needed solution to the ever-growing problem of phishing attacks. Figures show that 1 in 4 employees has clicked on a phishing email at work, while the FBI revealed that phishing was the most common type of cybercrime last year, with 11x as many phishing reports in 2020 compared to 2016.