Tessian Announces Allen Lieberman as its Chief Product Officer

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tessian welcomes Allen Lieberman as its Chief Product Officer. He will lead the continued development of the industry’s first and leading Human Layer Security platform, which uses machine learning to stop threats caused by human error like data exfiltration, accidental data loss and advanced phishing attacks.

Allen joins Tessian from VMware Carbon Black, where he worked for nearly 9 years, and held roles including Senior Director of Product Marketing and VP of Product Management - a role in which he built and enabled a team of Product Managers and Product Owners to transform endpoint security through data analytics in the cloud.

Leading the product teams at Tessian, Allen will be responsible for driving the product strategy and innovations to support the company’s mission of securing the human layer across global enterprises.

Allen’s appointment is another significant milestone in what has been a busy year for Tessian; the company raised its Series C round of funding in May 2021, opened new offices in Boston and Texas and also hired its first Chief Information Security Officer.