Tenable and Splunk Secure Active Directory and Converged IT/OT Environments

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced an expansion of its global strategic partnership with Splunk Inc. to secure Active Directory and converged operational technology (OT) environments. Newly released and updated integrations for Tenable.ad™ and Tenable.ot™ enable joint customers to identify and address security weaknesses in their most targeted and high-value systems.

“If you look at the biggest cyberattacks of the last year, bad actors are targeting critical infrastructure and Active Directory across the board. The ability to quickly identify and understand the flaws that attackers are most likely to leverage across the attack path and address them promptly is what stands between an organization’s defenses and a successful attack,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “With our new Splunk integrations, we’re building on our strategic partnership by delivering a unified view to spot potential threats in OT and Active Directory, enabling security teams to stay a step ahead.”

With the new Tenable.ad and Splunk integration, customers can view their Active Directory misconfigurations and security weaknesses directly within the Splunk interface. This functionality enables organizations to leverage Active Directory misconfigurations and indicators of exposure and attack found within Tenable.ad to better correlate events and strengthen their incident investigations.

In addition, the Tenable.ot integration brings the product into the Tenable Add-on and Tenable App for Splunk, enabling customers to sync vulnerability information, prioritize remediation and view the latest vulnerability summary for a machine. This feature ultimately streamlines vulnerability response workflows across converged IT/OT environments, saving teams valuable time and resources. Customers can also leverage Tenable’s Vulnerability Priority Ratings (VPR) directly within the Splunk interface to view, sort and respond faster to the most business-critical vulnerabilities.

The latest integrations are currently available at no cost to current Tenable.ot and Tenable.ad customers and complements the existing integration with Tenable.sc™ and Tenable.io®.