Tenable Technology Ecosystem Reaches 100 Partners

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Tenable® announced its Technology Ecosystem has reached 100 partners and 200 unique integrations. Available for free with all Tenable products, the expanded Ecosystem streamlines the vulnerability management process for customers by allowing them to integrate Tenable’s visibility and insights with other security applications in their environment. In turn, they can enjoy enhanced visibility and automated workflows, and are able to manage credentials, correlate threats, remediate issues, enrich systems and more effectively secure the cloud.