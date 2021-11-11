Tenable Teams with IBM Security X-Force Red to Continuously Detect and Prevent Active Directory Attacks

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced an expansion of its strategic relationship with IBM Security X-Force Red to deliver comprehensive Active Directory security services that continuously detect and prevent attacks against the Active Directory and connected environment in real-time. By combining the power of Tenable.ad with X-Force Red’s team of veteran hackers, organizations can identify and disrupt attack opportunities before bad actors can leverage them.

Active Directory is a target-rich environment that can, if left vulnerable, offer attackers a route to privilege and control of the entire domain. Most organizations struggle with Active Directory security due to misconfigurations piling up as domains increase in complexity, leaving security teams unable to find and fix flaws before they become business-impacting issues.

Leveraging Tenable.ad, the X-Force Red team provides deployment, configuration, support and tool management to identify Active Directory misconfigurations and other weaknesses. From there, the team prioritizes the highest-risk flaws based on weaponization, and manages the complete remediation process from end-to-end. The result is a hardened Active Directory environment, disrupted attack paths, and no next steps for bad actors.