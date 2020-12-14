Tenable Recognized as Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced it has been recognized as Vendor of the Year in the Networking & Security Divisional Award from Ingram Micro Inc. The annual awards recognize dozens of technology providers for their outstanding engagement and work ethic, and unwavering commitment to grow more profitably together.

Tenable’s investment in and commitment to the channel community is fundamental to its global go-to-market strategy. The Tenable Assure Partner Program pairs the company’s industry-leading risk-based vulnerability management solutions with world-class distributors, resellers and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to help joint customers secure their highly dynamic IT and OT environments. As Tenable extends its position as a category-leading cybersecurity company, strategic channel partnerships like those with Ingram Micro will remain a top priority.

Ingram Micro evaluated vendors across more than two dozen high-profile technology categories including cloud, business and consumer technology, advanced solutions and global markets. The winning partners were chosen based on a variety of criteria and key performance indicators, including collaboration, marketing and sales.