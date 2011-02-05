Tenable Named the Only 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Vulnerability Assessment

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc., announced that it is the only vendor to be named a November 2021 Customers’ Choice in the Voice of the Customer: Vulnerability Assessment Report.

Gartner classifies the VA market as “vendors that provide capabilities to identify, categorize and manage vulnerabilities. These include unsecure system configurations or missing patches, as well as other security-related updates in the systems connected to the enterprise network directly, remotely or in the cloud.”

According to Gartner, “Vendors’ User Interest and Adoption scores incorporate three factors, each given one-third weight: review volume, user willingness to recommend, and review market coverage across industry, company size, and deployment region. A vendor must meet or exceed the market average User Interest and Adoption Score to qualify for the right-hand quadrants.”

Only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from end users of companies greater than $50M in revenue are included in the methodology.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

