Tenable Named a Leader in Industrial Control Systems Security by Independent Research Firm

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

In its first-ever ICS Security Solutions Wave, Forrester evaluated vendors’ capabilities across 27 different criteria and categorized them as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers. As one of only three leaders, Tenable received the highest possible scores (5.0) in seven criteria, including ICS Protocol Support, Vulnerability Risk Management for Operational Technology, Execution Roadmap, Innovation Roadmap, Planned Enhancements, Commercial Model and Product Security.

As escalating attacks on critical infrastructure continue, organizations struggle with gaining unified visibility across their dynamic environments of legacy operational technology (OT), internet-connected ICS and modern IT. To address this challenge, Tenable.ot™ allows organizations to benefit from the efficiencies and cost savings of converged IT and OT environments in a risk-informed way. By providing a detailed, threat-based score optimized for both IT and OT assets, Tenable delivers greater security and risk-based intelligence across mission- and safety-critical environments. Tenable.ot was recently added to the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program Approved Product List (APL), allowing federal agencies and departments to purchase Tenable.ot through the CDM Program using the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule.