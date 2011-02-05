Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro Inc. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year awards celebrates the success of more than two dozen emerging and established-channel focused vendor organizations across several categories including technology, markets, and communities. The awards were presented virtually in October 2021 at Ingram Micro’s 2022 Marketing Experience Event.

As a channel-driven organization, Tenable’s commitment to and investment in partners is integral to addressing the evolving threat landscape and delivering on its holistic security mission. The Tenable™ Assure partner program makes it easier for channel partners to build and deliver innovative solutions to help customers see everything, predict what matters and act to reduce risk.

Pulling from the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of vendor brands, the Ingram Micro team selected 30 Vendor of the Year recipients as part of the 2022 Marketing Experience. Earning this title, Tenable is commended by Ingram Micro for its unwavering commitment to the channel and excellence at all levels of engagement, enablement and execution.