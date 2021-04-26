Tenable Completes Acquisition of Alsid and Launches Tenable.ad to Secure Active Directory Environments

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tenable Holdings, Inc. announced that it completed the acquisition of Alsid SAS (“Alsid”), a leader in securing Active Directory, on April 26, 2021. The acquisition combines the complementary strengths of two cybersecurity innovators and marks an important milestone in Tenable’s vision to help organizations understand and reduce cyber risk across the entire attack surface. Today, Tenable also announced the availability of Tenable.ad, a new solution leveraging Alsid technology to secure Active Directory environments and disrupt one of the most common attack paths in both advanced persistent threats and common hacks.

Active Directory is used by 90 percent of Fortune 1000 organizations as their primary method for authentication and authorization, according to Frost & Sullivan. Its ubiquity makes Active Directory a favored attack vector for bad actors who use its misconfigurations to move laterally across systems and escalate privileges. This risk has never been more acute than it is today, with so many people working remotely and often using personal devices to connect to corporate systems. Active Directory plays a critical role in managed single sign-on and the level of access users are granted once authenticated.

With Alsid’s deep expertise in securing Active Directory, Tenable is adding a new and innovative approach to disrupting cyberattacks. Tenable’s industry-leading risk-based vulnerability management solutions enable organizations to predict which vulnerabilities an attacker could leverage to gain an initial foothold. From there, Tenable.ad enables users to find and fix existing weaknesses and detects ongoing attacks in real time without the need to deploy agents or use privileged accounts. Tenable.ad, now generally available, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution with an on-premises deployment option. Existing Alsid SaaS customers have the option of upgrading to Tenable.ad immediately. Learn more about Tenable.ad.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tenable acquired Alsid for a total purchase price of approximately $98 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.