Temu Bolsters Cybersecurity Measures with New Bug Bounty Initiative and 2FA Implementation

December 2023 by Temu

Temu has introduced improved security measures as part of its plan to to enhance security of its website and mobile apps. The company has introduced two-factor authentication (2FA) and launched a bug-bounty program on HackerOne, one of the most renowned cybersecurity platforms.

Popular e-commerce platforms often become a target of scammers and fraudsters, exploiting user’s trust into well-recognized brands. To combat this, Temu has introduced a number of improved security measures that promise to ensure a safer and more pleasant shopping user experience.

Temu joined other major e-commerce platforms and payment gateways to implement 2FA, which is increasingly viewed as a necessary component of robust cybersecurity. It adds an additional layer of security beyond just a username and password. This makes it significantly harder for unauthorized users to gain access to a user’s account, even if they have compromised the password and as a result, incur financial losses.

In November 2023, Temu has also partnered with HackerOne to offer a bug bounty program, joining the likes of Amazon, Google, Tesla and Meta. Through this program, ethical hackers will be able to connect with Temu and report vulnerabilities in the application to ensure they are closed, and the application remains safe from hackers and fraudsters.

The 2FA rollout and bug bounty program follows Temu’s lawsuits against scam websites that masquerade as Temu to cheat users, and Temu’s call to users to report fraud exploiting Temu’s brand. Earlier this year, Temu has won injunctions against the phishing sites from the U.S. courts, a win in its legal action to hold malicious actors to account.

Temu entered the European market earlier this year and since then has become one of the most downloaded applications in the region.

“Earning and keeping the trust of our users is our top priority, and therefore, we want to ensure our users can continue to enjoy safe and accessible shopping on Temu”, said a Temu spokesman. “We are committed to implementing industry best practices to increase the safety of our platform and customers and the latest measures are just a few first steps on our journey.”