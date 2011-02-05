Temporary Server Breach Identified Security

November 2021 by Stripchat

Through ongoing monitoring of our security controls, our technical team detected a temporary data breach during a routine reconfiguration of our servers. Our team immediately took action to resolve the issue and secure our systems. The servers and data are now secure and we are currently investigating to what extent users of the site might have been affected.

According to the data we’ve collected so far, we are confident that passwords, payment details, and account verification documents were not accessed. Breakdown on what data has been accessible during the breach:

Data of some users registered on the site (username, email, IP address, ISP details, tip balance, account creation date, last login date, account status)

Data of some models broadcasting on the site (username, gender, studio ID, live status, tip menus/prices, stripscore)

Data of transactions made on the site (information about tokens and tips paid by users to models) _n Data about titles of the media uploaded on the site

We want to emphasize no access to private chat messages was exposed. Moreover, most of the things mentioned above, like usernames, gender, tip menus, etc are available to any user browsing the site.

We are also in communication with data protection authorities taking all required actions to reduce any potential breach harm.

Stripchat takes the security of its users and models extremely seriously and uses best-in-class protocols to protect sensitive information. We are investigating the circumstances around the breach and will keep you informed as we learn more about any potential effects.