Technology trends in security software, revealed by GlobalData

February 2020 by GlobalData

Companies worldwide are increasingly aware of the threat posed by cyberattacks, yet cybersecurity is still not a core competency for a worryingly large number of corporate boards, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s latest report, ‘Tech, Media, & Telecom Trends 2020 – Thematic Research’, reveals that the frequency and severity of cyberattacks will only increase, so senior executives across industries must develop a clear understanding of the risks they face and the potential consequences of a security breach. Listed below are the top security software technology trends, as identified by GlobalData.

Intelligence-led security

The underlying tools that automate security process workflows and perform intelligent predictive analysis have matured and vendors are now providing intelligence-led security services. Those firms that are more exposed to cyber threats are more likely to consider intelligence-based security programmes and solutions.

Network security

Network security is about ensuring the integrity, reliability, performance, and availability of a company’s network. Companies will continue to be challenged by the complexities of the network extending beyond the walls of the enterprise and into third-party application environments.

Security as a service

The ability to deliver services effectively, securely, and cheaply from the cloud has accelerated the adoption of security as a service (SECaaS) models. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular are benefiting from SECaaS. Cloud-based delivery of security services will continue to grow in 2020. We also expect continued expansion of the virtualisation of security capabilities via network functions virtualisation (NFV).

Behavioural analytics

Behavioural analytics is becoming increasingly important as cyberattacks become more sophisticated. As the market is consolidating, there will be closer integration of behavioural analytics solutions within endpoint security portfolios. As a result, this market will tail off in the next three to five years.

Post-breach consultancy services

Unfortunately, too many firms lack the internal skills, procedures, and policies required to contain and resolve security breaches. Many turn to post-breach consultation and remediation services offered by third parties. Even though the demand for post-breach consultancy support services continues to rise, the market remains fragmented.

Mobile device management (MDM) software

IT departments use mobile device management (MDM) software to monitor, manage, and secure employees’ mobile devices. MDM is used by IT to manage these devices alongside other capabilities. The MDM software market has been almost static in recent years, dominated by MobileIron, VMware, and IBM MaaS360.

MDM legacy software is going away, so there is a forced upgrade for resellers and their customers. There are other MDM vendors with reasonable market shares, such as Soti, Citrix, and Sophos.

Managed security services

The market for managed security services (MSS) continues to grow as organisations employ third parties to manage the security layer within the enterprise infrastructure. The MSS market includes both pure-play providers and large IT services vendors offering MSS.

As this market develops, MSS providers (MSSPs) will increasingly focus on vulnerability and threat management capabilities.

Cloud

Organisations continue to move to the cloud, using private, public, or hybrid models. This exposes businesses to new cyber threats as they consolidate IT applications onto the cloud.

There is a lack of proactive monitoring of abnormalities across cloud applications due to limited integration across vendor platforms through open application programming interfaces (APIs). We expect to see more MSSP integration with cloud application vendors through standardisation and open APIs.