Technology Innovation Institute Launches the TII McEliece Challenges to Test the McEliece Cryptosystem as a Candidate for Post-Quantum Encryption

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a global scientific research center and applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and HeroX, the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, today launched the crowdsourcing competition, the TII McEliece Challenges. The Challenges seek innovative approaches that may test the McEliece cryptosystem as a leading candidate for post-quantum encryption.

The McEliece cryptosystem remains, despite significant cryptanalytic efforts, a secure scheme since its invention in 1978 and a fourth round candidate of the current NIST PQC standardization effort for post-quantum secure schemes, in the form of the Classic McEliece Submission.

In order to ensure a precise understanding of its security potential with respect to today’s computational resources and algorithmic advancements, challenge participants will analyze message recovery algorithms and key-recovery algorithms (which have received less attention in the past) from a theoretical and practical lens.

Divided into four tracks (Theoretical Key Recovery Algorithms, Practical Key Recovery Approach, Practical Message Recovery of 70-74-bit Encryption, and Practical Message Recovery of 80-94-bit Encryption), participants have the opportunity to receive up to $75,000 in prizes for solving the most complicated instance in these categories over the course of one year.

Dr Najwa Aaraj, Chief Researcher of the Cryptography Research Center and Autonomous Robotics Research Center at the Technology Innovation Institute said: “The McEliece cryptosystem has a formidable reputation for having endured malicious attacks for over four decades. In our effort to test its weaknesses and confirm its resilience in line with supporting the ongoing standardization efforts, the challenge invites young innovators to solve as many as 30 cryptograms of varying complexity over a year, based on the McEliece system. The participants will through their solutions, further fortify the landscape for a Post-Quantum Cryptography age.”

“Our network of innovators continuously pushes technology in exciting directions,” said Kal K. Sahota, CEO, HeroX.

The Challenge: The TII McEliece Challenges are open to eligible innovators, start-ups, research institutes, and university students from anywhere in the world, as long as US sanctions do not prohibit participation. Challengers are encouraged to begin working on the challenge as early as possible in order to have ample time to improve their techniques over the course of the challenge. Submissions will be evaluated based on TII-defined criteria and by which team solves the hardest encryption instances.

The Prize: Up to four participants–those who have the top submission in each challenge track–will share a total prize purse of $75,000.

Eligibility to Compete and Win Prize(s): The prize is open to anyone aged 18 or older participating as an individual or as a team. Individual competitors and teams may originate from any country, if United States federal sanctions do not prohibit participation (some restrictions apply).

To accept the challenge, visit herox.com/TIIMcElieceChallenges