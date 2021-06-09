Tech CEO | Executive Ignorance of Data Encouraging for Ransomware Hackers

June 2021 by Adrian Knapp, founder and CEO of Aparavi

Ransomware attacks continue to plague US companies with the White House issuing a statement calling on companies to treat the threats these high-profile cyber-attacks with more urgency.

Adrian Knapp, founder and CEO of Aparavi, a Data Intelligence and Automation SaaS, says severe ignorance and lack of understanding about their company’s data and where it’s located is key to avoid becoming the nation’s next ransomware victim.