Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

Tech CEO | Executive Ignorance of Data Encouraging for Ransomware Hackers

June 2021 by Adrian Knapp, founder and CEO of Aparavi

Ransomware attacks continue to plague US companies with the White House issuing a statement calling on companies to treat the threats these high-profile cyber-attacks with more urgency.

Adrian Knapp, founder and CEO of Aparavi, a Data Intelligence and Automation SaaS, says severe ignorance and lack of understanding about their company’s data and where it’s located is key to avoid becoming the nation’s next ransomware victim.

“We know the future is increasingly going to be data-driven, and companies of all sizes need effective strategies to not only guarantee their data is secure but to help them understand and eliminate the risks of how and where it is stored,” says Knapp. “Once a company changes their unstructured data into powerful and usable information, they can form primary and secondary uses out of their data, build more intelligent archives, and gain cloud mobility. This means organizations will be able to protect their data and save on infrastructure costs while unlocking the true value of information to support their entire business, not just IT operations.”




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 