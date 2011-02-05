Taurus: The new data stealer that avoids sandbox detection

July 2020 by Zscaler

A new malware campaign that uses a stealer by the name of Taurus has been observed by Zscaler’s ThreatLabz team, which they have been tracking since early June. The "Predator the Thief" cybercriminal group is behind the development of this stealer, and is selling it on dark forums for $100 or rebuilt with a new domain for $20.