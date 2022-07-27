Tanium comments on Entrust Cyberattack

July 2022 by Chris Vaughan, Area VP and Technical Account Manager EMEA at Tanium

“Seeing the cybersecurity vendor Entrust experiencing a cyberattack where sensitive data has been stolen, rings alarm bells as it means the ransomware group that organised the attack had access to Entrust’s backend systems. This makes the attack even more damaging than first thought, as it could have potentially given the hackers access to source code, customer records, which could be used to attack Entrusts customers at a later point. For example, having access to source code could allow attackers to find a vulnerability that they could leverage in the future. Unfortunately, the data compromised not only comes as a physical loss for the company but also one that has damaged their reputation as a security provider, putting off prospective and future clients, creating a long-term financial loss.

Although this was just a breach, it is a stark reminder that ransomware groups are active. Ensuring your business is practicing good cyber hygiene such ensuring backups are a regular part of working activity and allowing full endpoint visibility to the IT teams allowing them to identify when a breach is occurring and what exactly has been affected. Such defences can help ensure that sensitive customer data remains safe, which is important in gaining customer trust and avoiding large fines from breaching regulations such as GDPR.”