Tanium™ Launches New Risk Analysis Capability

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tanium announced the launch of Tanium Risk. The new capability offers customers a comprehensive, near real-time view of risk posture across their organization, with the ability to quickly remediate vulnerabilities and compliance gaps from a single dashboard.

Tanium Risk is now available as a key part of the company’s risk and compliance solution. By leveraging existing features of the Tanium platform that establish a holistic view into all endpoints, the new product generates an accurate, relevant risk score. This allows customers to quickly prioritize what needs to be fixed across their environment, without switching tools.

Whether organizations need to patch, update applications, or set new configuration policies, Tanium Risk allows them to leverage the same dataset, agent, and architecture to fix gaps as quickly as they are found.




Security Vulnerability

