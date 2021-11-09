Tanium Partners with Deep Instinct to Unify Endpoint Security for End-to-End Visibility

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tanium announced a partnership with Deep Instinct, the first company to apply end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity. The collaboration offers organizations around the globe the ability to evolve endpoint security and scale to meet the needs of enterprises, by improving the prevention of unknown malware before it executes and infects endpoints and IT environments. Together, Tanium and Deep Instinct ensure that organizations have complete endpoint coverage while strengthening their overall security posture.

With this partnership, the Deep Instinct Prevention Platform will be integrated into Tanium’s Threat Response solution to provide joint customers with an increased ability to predict and prevent cyberthreats. Additionally, Tanium will identify endpoints where Deep Instinct is not installed and take action to deploy the agent.

Organizations who leverage the integrated Threat Response solution will benefit in multiple ways, including the following:

• Pre-execution prevention enabled by deep learning to stop known, unknown, and zero-day threats early in the kill chain, eliminating or reducing incident response time;

• Full-lifecycle security optimized for endpoints that addresses effectiveness, hygiene, and manageability;

• Increased ROI across SecOps by virtually eliminating the number of attacks that an organization will need to detect and respond to post-execution;

• Reduction in false positives.

The combined endpoint security lifecycle offering, which unites Tanium’s real-time visibility and control with Deep Instinct’s deep learning-driven prevention capabilities, and are both autonomous and operational offline, is available to organizations of all sizes and industries.