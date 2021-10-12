Tanium Expands Partnership with Exclusive Networks in EMEA

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Tanium announced an expansion of its partnership with Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, in the EMEA region.

With Tanium, Exclusive Networks will give resellers the ability to address the challenges faced in the hybrid-working world, providing customers with real-time visibility and control across their endpoints.

The rapid increases in remote work adoption, distributed operations and multi-cloud deployments, combined with device proliferation has made managing and securing IT environments incredibly complex. To add to these challenges, mid-size businesses are at greater risk of ransomware and other malware threats than ever before, but are struggling with keeping on top of cyber hygiene basics that help to protect them.

The partnership will support Tanium in delivering its platform to medium-sized organisations in the EMEA region that have between 1,000 and 10,000 endpoints. This is a new approach for Tanium, which has mainly focused on serving large enterprise customers in the past. The partnership builds on an existing five-year relationship and allows mid-market transactions in the UK, France, DACH, Benelux and the Nordics to be handled by Exclusive Networks. Tanium has also expanded into the Middle East with the distributor in order to grow the adoption of Tanium products in the region.