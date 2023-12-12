Tag Systems and Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) to bring Biometric Card to Market

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Global card manufacturer Tag Systems (part of AUSTRIACARD Holdings AG) has achieved Mastercard certification for its biometric card based on Fingerprint Cards’ sensor and STMicroelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio solution. Banks and fintechs can now issue Mastercard-branded biometric payment cards to enhance convenience and security for cardholders.

Following a partnership agreement in 2022, the cards will contain Fingerprints’ second-generation T-Shape® (T2) sensor module, software platform and algorithm. The sensors deliver increased image quality and processing speed with improved power efficiency for biometric cards. The sensor module also features additional privacy layers and advanced encryption to further enhance card security. This will combine with Tag Systems’ extensive payment card solutions and services, based on STMicroelectronics STPAY-Topaz-Bio.