TLine is First to Launch Virtuozzo’s DevOps Platform-as-a-Service

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Virtuozzo announced that TLine is Latin America’s first digital and cloud service provider (CSP) to offer its DevOps Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Integrated with Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure (IaaS), DevOps PaaS expands TLine’s core digital offerings to include easy-to-use, easy-to-manage automated cloud application development and hosting. The combined IaaS and PaaS solution also demonstrates the first deployment of Virtuozzo’s full stack designed to empower service providers with revenue-generating, alternative cloud capabilities. DevOps PaaS is now available to businesses across Latin America and the U.S. through TLine’s ConnectNow marketplace.

Based on Jelastic technology, the turnkey DevOps PaaS eliminates the complexity, time and investment needed by service providers to build and provision their own digital technologies. It offers advanced automation tools, intuitive cloud management and an application marketplace in an easy-to-use, high performing and scalable cloud solution. Additionally, the integrated PaaS and IaaS solution runs in a single server cluster, maximizing ROI while reducing management costs.




