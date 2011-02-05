TLine is First to Launch Virtuozzo’s DevOps Platform-as-a-Service

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Virtuozzo announced that TLine is Latin America’s first digital and cloud service provider (CSP) to offer its DevOps Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Integrated with Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure (IaaS), DevOps PaaS expands TLine’s core digital offerings to include easy-to-use, easy-to-manage automated cloud application development and hosting. The combined IaaS and PaaS solution also demonstrates the first deployment of Virtuozzo’s full stack designed to empower service providers with revenue-generating, alternative cloud capabilities. DevOps PaaS is now available to businesses across Latin America and the U.S. through TLine’s ConnectNow marketplace.