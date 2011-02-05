TERFACE to introduce its new product of the month : the Hard Disk Drive Shredder

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

After the exclusive launch of KOBRA AF2 Compactor with compacting system and auto-feed system, KOBRA once again extends its range of products with its new Hard Disk Drive Shredder.

The new KOBRA HDD (Hard Disk Drive Shredder) produces very low noise levels on a 24 hour continous duty operation and destroyes all kind of digital media devices with a shred width of 1’’ 9/16, thus making retrieval impossible.

This very powerful and robust shredder can shred up to 280 HD per hour and is plugged into a standard single phase power supply.

What are the shreddable materials?

All kind of hard disks and digital media devices including :

• LTO

• Magnetic tapes up to 3.5’’

• Ultrium

• CDs, DVDS, Blu-Ray optical media

• Smartphones and PDAs

• Tablets

• USB sticks

• Credit and Identity Cards

Technical caracteristics

KOBRA HDD carries the latest Touch Screen Technology on the market. Functions are activated by simply touching the panel and illuminated optical indicators clearly show the current status of the device.

• Equipped with Touch Screen pannel control : convenient and easy control of the machine

• 24 hour continuous duty with low noise levels

• Touch Screen pannel control with illuminated optical indicators

• Exclusive shredding technology through high carbon grade steel cutting knives for extended durability

• High efficiency motor that saves considerable electrical energy costs

• Automatic stop with full bag light indicator

• Safety stop if door open / bin removal

• Easy-to-move unit thanks to casters located at the bottom of the machine

• Emergency stop switch for immediate stop of all machine functions

KOBRA’s products are Made in Italy with European components. The range includes more than 90 models that are sold in a hundred countries. KOBRA is part of the most significant global shredder brands.

KOBRA’s products are sold in France by TERFACE, the specialist in binding machines and document shredders. After more than 35 years on the market, TERFACE is able to offer its Clients its knowledge and both UNIBIND’s and KOBRA’s products.