TERFACE is thrilled to introduce its never-seen-before new KOBRA Auto-Feed and Auto-Compact shredder

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

After the launch of the Hybrid shredder, KOBRA is extending its range of products with the new Auto-Feed shredder with its integrated compacting system.

KOBRA AF.2 Compactor includes an innovating compacting system and an auto-feed system. With its P-4 security level and cross shredding system, the AF.2 Compactor is unique on the market, with its incredible ability to combine an auto-feed system with an integrated compacting system.

Indeed, this special configuration allows a 4 time more than usual storage capacity of shredded paper up to 600L, from usually 150L, thus preventing users from emptying the bin too often.

Its incredible ability to shred 37 sheets per minute allows the fast shredding of a significant amount of A4 format documents. The auto-feed system is big enough to hold from 350 to 400 sheets, fastly shredding 37 sheets/minute.

Once the shredding process is completed, the volume of shredded paper is decreased by 4 times thanks to the compacting system, optimizing the bag capacity and preventing frequent emptying of the bag. What’s more, the compacting system allows to increase by one level the security level.

Auto-feed shredders are perfect to shred significant amounts of papers. Handly, fast and easy to use, they will make you save time. Load the documents you want to shred in the paper tray system and let the shredder do the rest… 6 features of the KOBRA AF.2 Compactor:

• 24 Hours Continuous Duty without overheating with heavy duty chain drive system with metal gears

• 4 Digit Electronic Combination Lock to protect your company information from prying eyes of unauthorized persons while shredding

• Oil-Free System: cutting blades don’t need to be lubrificate nor maintained

• 24 Hours Continuous Duty without overheating

• Super Potential Power System : heavy duty chain drive system with metal gears

• Safety Stop: automatic stop with light signal when the bag is full and/or when the door is open

KOBRA’s products are Made in Italy with European components. The range includes more than 90 models that are sold in a hundred countries. KOBRA is part of the most significant global shredder brands.

KOBRA’s products are sold in France by TERFACE, the specialist in binding machines and document shredders. After more than 35 years on the market, TERFACE is able to offer its Clients its knowledge and both UNIBIND’s and KOBRA’s products.

TERFACE’s main purpose is to offer quality products, adapted to the need of every single Client, combined with quality services.