Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

TEHTRIS announces its new partnership program XCelerity

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

TEHTRIS announces the launch of its new XCelerity partner program. The goal of this partner program is to build long-lasting, close relationships with current and future partners, MSSPs or integrators, who select TEHTRIS technologies.

The role of this program is to support partners who have placed their trust in TEHTRIS, by providing them with clear rules of engagement, comfortable sales margins, and centralized tools such as the TEHTRIS Partner Portal, and the TEHTRIS Academy, an e-learning platform to ensure the development of skills and certification of teams.

The program consists of two levels of accreditation for partners:
- The "Select" level is dedicated to new partners as well as those new to the XDR Platform ecosystem.
- The second level of accreditation "Elite" offers a more global approach for service providers and international integrators, who offer the TEHTRIS platform approach to their end customers.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 