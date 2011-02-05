TEHTRIS announces its new partnership program XCelerity

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

TEHTRIS announces the launch of its new XCelerity partner program. The goal of this partner program is to build long-lasting, close relationships with current and future partners, MSSPs or integrators, who select TEHTRIS technologies.

The role of this program is to support partners who have placed their trust in TEHTRIS, by providing them with clear rules of engagement, comfortable sales margins, and centralized tools such as the TEHTRIS Partner Portal, and the TEHTRIS Academy, an e-learning platform to ensure the development of skills and certification of teams.

The program consists of two levels of accreditation for partners:

The "Select" level is dedicated to new partners as well as those new to the XDR Platform ecosystem.

The second level of accreditation "Elite" offers a more global approach for service providers and international integrators, who offer the TEHTRIS platform approach to their end customers.