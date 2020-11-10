TEHTRIS announces its first round of funding totaling 20 million euros from Ace Management

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Founded in 2010 by Eléna Poincet and Laurent Oudot, respectively leaders in the field of operational and technical intelligence, TEHTRIS has more than 60 experts in France, and has experienced a strong, self-financed growth since 2017. Its ambition is to contribute to the European digital trust, by fighting against all forms of cyber-attacks, such as data breaches or ransomware.

The large-scale deployment of teleworking in response to the public health crisis and the migration to the Cloud are amplifying some IT vulnerabilities and are generating new security and resilience requirements for businesses. Cybersecurity players are therefore fighting against a sharp increase in attacks and intrusions, with a real asymmetry between offensive and defensive means.

In response to new threats that bypass traditional security solutions, the products, algorithms, software robots, and artificial intelligence created by TEHTRIS engineers are the core of its "TEHTRIS XDR Platform". With this technology, TEHTRIS and its international partners monitor millions of IP addresses in more than 60 countries and analyze billions of events every week. TEHTRIS customers are major players in industry, engineering and services, sometimes operating sensitive or even critical infrastructures.

« While the Covid-19 crisis demonstrates a little more each day that companies need to be highly reactive in their ability to detect and respond in an intelligent and automatic way to cyber attacks; we are very proud to support TEHTRIS, a technological leader renowned in Europe for its high level of expertise in digital security, Thanks to this investment, conducted with our sectorial fund dedicated to cybersecurity and with the contribution from our specialized experts, we will help TEHTRIS reach the next milestone in the pursuit of its development to meet this major challenge and to conquer new markets in France and abroad », adds François Lavaste from Ace Management.

« We were convinced by the quality of the leading XDR platform of TEHTRIS which has already proven its efficiency. The team has built up a self-financed business and we are pleased to support its acceleration in France and internationally through our resources and expertise », adds Frank Van Caenegem, CISO of CNP Assurances.