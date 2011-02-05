Search
TEHTRIS : The first tool in the world to detect a new critical flaw on an unpatched Windows system is European

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Following the discovery by the NSA of a critical flaw on Windows 10 and Windows 2016 servers and later (CVE-2020-0601), TEHTRIS teams have been working harder than ever to identify ways to detect attempted attacks.

TEHTRIS’ goal was to protect its clients effectively, not only when systems were already patched, but more importantly, when they were not.

That is why TEHTRIS is proud to announce that its TEHTRIS EDR solution is at this time, the first in the world that is able to guarantee a proactive protection on all systems for which the patch cannot be implemented immediately.




